General News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: I run in a ‘zig-zag’ to ‘dodge’ bullets from La Bawaleshie shooters – Sam George cries out

play videoMember of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George whiles giving his testimony to the Short Commission investigating the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence in 2019, revealed how he survived the sporadic shot that was directed at him and other persons around by National Security operatives.



According to the MP, he was able to navigate his way to safety using his experience in watching action movies by running in a zig-zag manner instead of a straight line.



Read the full article as first published by mynewsgh.com below



On Monday, February 11 2019, the three-member Commission set up by Akufo-Addo began work to probe the shooting incidence that occurred during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on January 31 2019.



Some masked national security operatives shot and wounded some supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the private residence of the NDC’s candidate which was also close to the La Bawaleshie Presby polling centre.



Sam George, after initially declining to testify finally appeared before the commission in the company of his lawyers.'



According to him, his experience from watching war films made it possible for him not to run in a straight line because gunshots were being fired in his direction as he fled the scene to take shelter in a three storey building that served as a polling station. Mr George at a point at his hand trembling in the course of proceedings.



“Shots were immediately fired into the air. I immediately took cover against a wall and stood against it. Because the next 60 seconds appeared to be stuff from an action movie. I saw a number of the armed men pull out their side weapons and fire into the direction of the crowd. I saw Double [a National Security operative] pull out his AK 47 and fire. The gun jammed; I saw him clear his chamber, reload the gun and fired several rounds from his AK47.” he told the Commission.



“My Lord, recounting this leaves me a little traumatized because this was live fire straight at unarmed Ghanaian citizens and a Member of Parliament. In all honesty, my conclusion is that those shots were being fired at me. So I was running in a straight line when I heard it [shot]. Maybe I have watched one movie too many [times], I realized I shouldn’t run in a straight line so I took a detour instead of running straight.”







