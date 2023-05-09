Today in History: I rejected a V8 vehicle from Chinese ‘Galamseyers’ – MP

General News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

One of the top officials of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joseph Albert Quam, who was recently cited by the Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) report, made a stunning revelation on how he rejected a V8 from a ‘galamseyer’ in 2017.



Six years on, and now a former MP for the Manso Nkwanta constituency, he has been accused of reselling mining concessions he owned to private individuals to engage in illegal mining.



This was contained in the report by the IMCIM.



Read the full details and the 2017 story first published by mynewsgh.com but republished on GhanaWeb on Tuesday, May 9, below:

The Member of Parliament (MP) Manso Nkwanta Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Joseph Albert Quarm is making stunning revelations of how he rejected one million dollars cash and a Toyota Landcruiser vehicle from some Chinese expatriates to shut up on his campaign against illegal mining.



He said the illegal miners led by some influential Ghanaians including leading members of his party tried gagging him with these mouth-watering items but he had to turn down the offers for the safety of the environment which he was seeking to protect.



The MP and anti-galamsey advocate claims he rejected several similar offers from the miners including V8s all in his quest to protect the environment from further destruction.



“Way back in 2012, when I started campaigning against illegal mining in my constituency, Chinese nationals led by some Ghanaians attempted to bribe me One Million Dollars. There were times some even tried bribing me with a V8 vehicle” the lawmaker revealed.



He alleged that opinion leaders in the constituency with some NPP regional executives tried to use Isha Hung the embattled Chinese sex mafia queen to bribe him the said amount.



“My party executives called me for meetings which I thought was supposed to be party affairs. In the meeting they introduced a lot of Chinese people spelling out their agenda which is to do illegal mining but I took a leave of them”.



“Later, they reorganized themselves and came to my office with a V8 Land cruiser so I can keep quiet over their illegal activities. I just walked them from my office like they are chickens”.



“You will never believe this. I told them I can afford to buy any car of my choice. Just go to my hometown to see the ultra-modern building I have constructed and 120 bed facility I have built for my constituents. What do I need all these money for?”



He disclosed that there was a time he nearly stopped the fight against illegal mining due to death threats on his live and family members.



