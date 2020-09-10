Today in History: I love Beer because it is not smuggling - Asiedu Nketia

General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), says he is not ashamed to be linked with the intake of beer or alcohol.



Johnson Asiedu Nketia told Asempa Fm in Accra on Monday that, since the laws of Ghana do not frown upon the consumption of alcohol, he is not upset to be linked with the commodity.



The NDC general secretary said this when reacting to claims by the public relations manager of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana that his verbal onslaught against the church last week was made under the influence of alcohol.



“I am not ashamed to be attributed to the intake of alcohol because it is permissible under our laws. It is cocaine and wee that is illegal”, the NDC general secretary asserted.



He explained that his comment on the stance taken by the Church was fair and spot-on, as he did not intend to hurl insults at the leadership of the church.



It was in this direction that Asiedu Nketia advised the church to be neutral and civil in responding to matters of national importance.



The Church had called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to halt its plans of creating 45 new constituencies, citing time constraints.





