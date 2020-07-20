General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: I’ll sue Kweku Baako and get Anas jailed - Rev Owusu Bempah threatens

play videoLeader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah in 2018 threatened a legal action against Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr for reportedly making some disparaging comments against him on live radio.



The church leader also vowed to release some damaging evidence about investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas which could end his career.



According to Rev. Owusu Bempah, Kweku Baako has refused to withdraw and apologise to him after he publicly insulted and questioned his genuineness as a true man of God.



“I’m going to meet my elders and decide on whether to sue Kweku Baako because he did not only insult me, but my entire congregation and all the dignitaries who visit my church. It’s very offensive for him to say he doesn’t understand why people come to bow before me for anointing”.



Fast forward to 2020, not much has been heard of the legal suit and the plans to have the investigative journalist in question jailed.



Read the full story originally published on July 20, 2018, on Ghanaweb



Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah said he is considering a suit against Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako for failing to apologise to him.



He also threatened to get ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas as he has secrets of him that can get him convicted.



According to Rev. Owusu Bempah, Kwaku Baako has refused to withdraw and apologise to him after he publicly insulted and questioned his genuineness as a true man of God.



The Reverend, expressing displeasure on the utterances made by Kwaku Baako, lamented, “I’m going to meet my elders and decide on whether to sue Kwaku Baako because he did not only insult me, but my entire congregation and all the dignitaries who visit my church. It’s very offensive for him to say he doesn’t understand why people come to bow before me for anointing”.



“Apart from President Akufo-Addo, other big politicians including former President Kufuor’s wife, NDC bigwigs and others have been to my church. So if Kwaku Baako sits on radio or TV to insult me, then he’s insulted these people too,”



I respected him so much and it pains me he insulted me and I’ve openly expressed my displeasure. I expect him to also come publicly and apologise to me using the medium through which he made the derogatory comments,” he added.



Kwaku Baako, while speaking on Accra-based Peace FM reportedly described Prophet Owusu Bempah as “dead wood” adding that “fake” pastors like the founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministries would soon be investigated by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and the Tiger PI team.







Mr. Baako’s comments came as an attack on Rev Owusu Bempah who had backed Kennedy Agyapong’s relentless campaign against investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



“Who is Owusu Bempah, does he have a church? I have to put them on my radar. These churches and pastors, it’s about time that we re-examine them critically. Too much pollution in the air. When they spiritually engage in scaremongering I should not react? They do it all the time. I repeat we have to put them on the radar; useless prophecies and scaremongering all over the place. Today they say this, tomorrow they say that and waste everybody’s time,” Mr. Baako said on Peace FM.



Angered Rev Bempah has vowed that until Kweku Baako goes back to Peace FM to apologetically withdraw his use of the phrase ‘dead wood’ on him (Bempah), he will make Kweku Baako see “ogya”.



The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper is, however yet to retract and apologise to the Prophet.



Mr. Baako’s posture, according to the Rev Owusu Bempah seems he is not ready to eat the humble pie hence he is left with no other option but to sue him.



On Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ blame, the man of God claims the investigative journalist is scheming to bring down high profile men of God and “has paid a guy who works in one of the big hotels in Ghana to record whoever comes in, particularly politicians and pastors who usually visit there”.



“The guy has done that and I have the recordings on my phone and I have watched it. The guy is in Ghana here. Anas’ work is just to set people up. And I’m still waiting for the day they’ll premiere one about me,” Rev. Bempah averred.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.