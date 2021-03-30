Today in History: I have no presidential ambition – Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

On this day in 2018, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, quashed reports that he had intentions of contesting for the flagbearership of the ruling New Patriotic Party.



The business mogul made this statement while reacting to reports that he plans on challenging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the NPP's ticket in the 2020 Presidential elections.



Kennedy Agyapong stated that he would rather focus on growing his businesses than serving as the country’s President.



“I am a politician, a Member of Parliament and I am ok with that but I am not interested in becoming a president. Of course, I can do the job, but I’m just not into it. I prefer being a businessman, I don’t want to grow old too fast. I want to be myself, a very good businessman.”



Read the full story originally published on March, 29, 2018



Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says he has no intentions of vying for the position of the president of Ghana because of the pressure associated with the office.



According to the ‘loudmouthed’ politician who has generated a lot of controversies in the country through comments and allegations of corruption particularly against some government officials at the presidency, he would rather focus on growing his businesses than serving as the country’s president.



Mr. Agyapong has on a number of occasions been accused of being a drug lord and engaging in money laundering, the reason for the difficulty in disclosing his net worth and or source of income; a claim he has refuted passionately.



Aside being a Member of Parliament, the lawmaker is believed to own some companies including Ash, Oman, and Spice FM, Gold Coin Communications, Imperial World Business Limited, Net 2 Television, and the National Newspaper.



But speaking on the “Dining with cooks and braggarts” show, Mr. Agyapong said although he is confident of executing the role of a president to perfection, he is not ready for the stress.



He also said his decision to go into politics was borne out of his desire to help people especially the marginalized in society.



“I came back to Ghana, went to my village and everybody was asking for a favor. I was asking how I was going to render or give these favors out, so I had an opinion that I could represent these people and speak for them. That is how I went into politics and I think I have been doing just that.”



The maverick politician also urged the public to trust their leaders and not underestimate the politicians representing them.



“I like my fellow colleagues in parliament, especially Kyei-Mensah Bonsu. He is not a lawyer but he understands the constitution very well. I also like Haruna Iddrisu, he’s a good person.



People need to stop underestimating politicians, when you are outside and they are debating you think it is easy, but when you come before the committee and they put questions before you, then you realize how smart they are. In fact, when we are in parliament we are not enemies, but people think we are. We eat together and hang out together, we just appear passionate about our beliefs. ”



Commenting on his recent verbal tussle with Comedienne and presenter, Afia Schwarzenegger, Mr. Agyapong said he believes in the old adage “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth”.



“She said a lot about me and I believe in “an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth”. I will not just let you go like that. That is the kind of person I am. If you come after me, you better be ready”.



The show which was hosted by award-winning actress Yvonne Okoro had the MP competing against his first son, Ken Takyi Agyapong to see who can prepare one of the country’s widely eaten dish, “Mpotompoto”.