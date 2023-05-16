Today in History: How 4 suspects broke jail while singing praise and worship in the Upper East

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On this day, May 16, a year ago, a shocking incident unfolded in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region, as four suspects managed to break free from police custody while singing praise and worship songs.



The incident was reported by Sergeant Lariba Abilba, Constable Kichekpa Ju Napoleon Banu, and Constable Ntiamoah Elizabeth of the Ghana Police Service, who were on duty at the charge office when they heard the inmates singing praises and engaging in worship.



Read the full details of the story first published by mynewsgh.com but republished on GhanaWeb on Monday, May 16, 2022, below:



Four suspects in police custody for defilement and other related crimes in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region broke jail, officials of the Ghana Police Service in the area confirmed.



According to a police situational report sighted by MyNwsGh.com, Sergeant Lariba Abilba, Constable Kichekpa Ju Napoleon Banu and Constable Ntiamoah Elizabeth reported that while on duty at the charge office, they heard the cell inmates Fawas Musah, a juvenile remand prisoner, Francis Dabang a suspect in a defilement case and Kwojo Dinaya, another suspect in a stealing case singing praises and worship.



After a while, the cell became quiet and when one of the officers went to inspect the cell, the prisoners had removed a block out of the cell wall in the bathroom to her dismay.



The inmates however escaped from lawful custody.



Meanwhile, personnel have since been deployed to assist in the search for the escapees while an armed guard who collapsed after the incident is on admission at the Tongo District hospital receiving treatment.



