General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: Go beyond corruption ‘talk’ – Netherlands Ambassador challenges Akufo-Addo

Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker

The Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker, in September 2019, shared his frustrations on the level of corruption in Ghana and its effects of pushing away investors from the country.



Speaking at an event to mark the 20th Anniversary of the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Mr. Strikker noted how corruption in the country’s business space tends to drive away investors and asked why the government cannot pursue a “Ghana beyond Corruption Agenda” instead of a Ghana Beyond Aid.



The ambassador in a later statement clarified that his statement was meant to task government into putting more effort in the corruption fight and not to suggest a complete abandonment of the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda



Read a report on the Ambassadors statement as first published by Mynews.com.gh below:



Netherlands Ambassador to Ghana, Ron Strikker has challenged the Akufo- Addo led administration to pursue a policy that would minimize corruption in Ghana instead of the policy seeking to get Ghana beyond Aid.



The admonitions of the Netherlands Ambassador comes at the back of numerous allegations of corruption in Ghana which have been widely reported in the media. The situation has raised concerns over government’s commitment to fight corruption in the country particularly among government appointees.



Ron Strikker is seen in a video that has gone viral on social media sighted by MyNewsGh.com lamenting over the consequences of corruption to businesses.



He noted that for Ghana to create an enabling and fertile environment for businesses to thrive, corruption and its related activities must be curbed.



“There is nothing so appealing to a business climate and you need a good business climate to attract foreign endorsements. I think corruption is a very bad thing. Companies suffer and would stay away if they are going to be harassed by corruption. Your official policy is Ghana Beyond Aid, why not Ghana Beyond Corruption?” He quizzed.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in May this year unveiled the charter and a strategy document which will guide the nation in attaining the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda with the essence of creating a nation that would be self-sufficient to end poverty, be prosperous, governed according to the rule of law, respect for human rights and individual liberties as well as the principles of democratic accountability.



However, in the view of the Ambassador Ghana should instead fight against corruption and that would create a conducive environment for businesses and investments which would go a long way to achieve the results of the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.