General News of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: Ghana’s second biggest airport commissioned at Obuasi

A cross-section of the Obuasi airport

In September 3, 2012, a multimillion-dollar airport was inaugurated in Obuasi which according to authorities, was going to change the mode of transport in Adansi and Amansie districts of the Ashanti Region.



Inaugurated by the AngloGold Ashanti Company, the airport had a two-kilometre runway and a modern terminal with offices and lounges for departures and arrivals.



The estimated cost for the entire project was pegged at $4 million. Authorities claimed it was the second biggest airport in the country, second to the Kotoka International Airport.



About eight years after the inauguration of the airport, not much has been heard of its impacts and the changes it brought to the transport system in the area.



Read the full story originally published on September 3, 2012 on Ghanaweb



AngloGold Ashanti, the Ghana Stock Exchange - listed mining company, has inaugurated a multimillion dollar airport in Obuasi, which promises to change not only the mode of transport in the Adansi and Amansie districts but also ignite the country’s economy as a whole.



The airport which has a two kilometre runway and a modern terminal with offices and lounges for departures and arrivals, is estimated at $4 million and is the second biggest airport in Ghana.



Speaking at the commissioning in Obuasi, Mr.Fred Attakumah, AngloGold Ashanti Vice President for Sustainability, said the construction of the airport would go a long way to promote business as well as the vast tourism potentials of the communities, and therefore urged the people to support the company in its transformation efforts.



Attakumah said as a value – driven company, AGA was currently investing heavily to ensure the transformation of its operations in Ghana, especially the Obuasi mine, to enable it produce more quality ounces in order to generate more cash to meet its commitments to shareholders and stakeholders.



Apart from the fact that the facility would ensure easy movement of AGA passengers between Accra, Takoradi and Kumasi, it would also serve as a pivot in case of medical emergencies as well as swift evacuation for various purposes including national security.



Alhaji Collins Dauda, Minister of Transport, who commended AngloGold Ashanti for its social projects in the communities as well as it's contribution to the national economy, also entreated the company to do more to positively influence the socio-economic levels of the people.



The minister commissioned the project and was excited that a private company had built an airport to complement government efforts to open up the country via transportation and urged other private companies to emulate the example of AngloGold Ashanti.



Contributing, Mr.Kwame Addo Kufuor, Vice President Corporate Affairs, thanked the people of Ghana for their support adding that the company would continue to play its role in the development of the country.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.