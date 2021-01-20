Politics of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Today in History: Ghana not safe under Akufo-Addo's 'elephant-sized' govt - Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Two years ago, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia averred that the country was in an insecure state, adding that, President Akufo-Addo had failed to protect the citizenry.



He continued that the country was in a lawless state with vigilantism all over.



In an interview with Rainbow Radio, he said, "What is the current security situation with all these appointees? What is the result? If this is the record for appointing these ministers then you have failed woefully. Your own party youth organizer, Abronye was also attacked. We are not safe and if Ghanaians don’t complain about the security situation in the country, then we will have ourselves to blame."



Asiedu Nketia also criticised the numerous people President Akufo-Addo had appointed in government.



Read the full story originally published on January 20, 2018



General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has lambasted President Akufo-Addo for failing to secure Ghanaians.



In mincing no words, the outspoken politician who is popularly referred to as General Mosquito, said he feels scandalized that after the appointment of an ‘elephant size’ government, the state is unsecured.



The impunity, lawlessness, vigilantism are just but few of the insecurity scenarios in the country, he said.



Speaking to Kwame Tutu on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he said it was only under this government that Ghanaians witnessed the appointment of 110 ministers.



We witnessed the appointment of a National Security Minister and his Deputies, Interior Minister and his Deputies, National Security Coordinator and the Defence Minister and his Deputies yet we are witnessing an unprecedented killing of police officers, and military personnel.



‘’What is the current security situation with all these appointees? What is the result? If this is the record for appointing these ministers then you have failed woefully. Your own party youth organizer, Abronye was also attacked. We are not safe and if Ghanaians don’t complain about the security situation in the country, then we will have ourselves to blame,’’ he added.



Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that, his administration will do what it takes to protect citizens.



The President, in a reaction to the recent arrest in Accra of three suspects with explosives, told the media that the security agencies had scaled up their alertness, and “we are not letting our guards down”.



“Ghana is safe and sound…and we would ensure that, that reality is maintained,” the President stated, adding that, the security agencies would be adequately resourced to handle any emerging threat to the security of the country.