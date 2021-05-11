Today in History: Ghana is 'sinking' – Nunoo-Mensah

General News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Former National Security Advisor Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has slammed both the incumbent New Patriotic Party [NPP] and opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], accusing them of having “nothing better” to offer Ghanaians.



The former security capo said he is “sad” at what the two major political parties are turning Ghana into – “it’s a lawless country now”.



Discussing recent political happenings in the country on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Brigadier Joseph Nunoo-Mensah empathically stated that Ghana is under-developed due to the “backward reasoning” of our leaders.



“They [both NPP and NDC] are not doing anything better to help this country. I have seen it all and will die soon, the future leaders are those who will suffer because of the leaders we have today. It’s sad, I am very sad,” He said.



Adding that “NPP/NDC only want the power to fool around. What kind of country are we creating for the future? This country is sinking, I am telling you. This Ghana is not going anywhere.