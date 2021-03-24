Today in History: GIJ student leaders petition management to provide data for e-learning

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Students Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) have petitioned the school management to provide internet data for students as the school has adopted e-learning as a way to keep students busy while they are at home.



The petition is spearheaded by the Students Representative Council General Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon Sandra Emefa Dziwornu.



According to the SRC, the directive from school authorities for academic activities to be undertaken online could place some students at a disadvantage.



“While we commend management for this laudable idea, we leaders and members of the General Assembly have realized how this directive could disadvantage some students from benefitting.”



“At this time, the financial status of some students may not allow them to always have constant supply of data in order to enjoy lectures online,” part of the letter read.



They are, therefore, requesting that students are provided with internet data to enable them to partake in all online lectures.



They are suggesting that school authorities partner with telecommunication networks for the provision to be made.



“Other Universities have made provisions for their students to each receive an amount of data to facilitate the newly introduced online learning system. We believe the management of our school can do the same for students by partnering with Telecommunication Networks and other data service providers to make this provision.”



“We also believe strongly, that doing this will be a good way to expend our facility user fees as students are off-campus,” the letter concluded.