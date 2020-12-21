Politics of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: Frustration within NDC killed our elections officer – Allottey Jacobs

Suspended NDC member, Allotey Jacobs

In 2016, the then Central regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allottey Jacobs accused some party members of being behind the death of his constituency elections officer, Yaw Asiedu.



According to him, the late Yaw Asiedu was tormented by some party members for carrying out his duties without fear or favour.



He said this at the one-week celebration of the deceased in Cape Coast.



Read the full story originally published on December 20, 2019 by ultimatefmonline.



The central regional chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allottey Jacobs has accused some elements within the party in the region for orchestrating the death of the party’s regional elections officer, Yaw Asiedu.



According to him, the late Yaw Asiedu knew no peace in his work as elections director as he was always pushed to the wire unnecessarily by some elements within the party.



Such move by those people, he argues was ostensibly to ensure the current crop of regional executives failed in their mandate so that they could push them out of office in subsequent elections.



Mr.Allotey Jacobs described such actions as diabolical and detrimental to party cohesion and growth saying it was the major reason for the region’s poor show losing a lot of parliamentary seats to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking at the week celebration of the Yaw Asiedu in Cape Coast, Ben Allottey Jacobs affectionately called “the educated fisherman” opined that the late elections director was unnecessarily accused and insulted by some elements within the party especially during the party’s parliamentary primaries when indeed such people did not have a shred of evidence to back their accusations.



Such people he added were afforded the platform to prove the allegation of rigging orchestrated against them by the elections director but could not provide evidence to back their claims.



He added that these people didn’t eat humble their pie but still went on to frustrate the work of the elections directorate with the gentleman being denied the peace of mind to concentrate on his work for the party.



He called on the saboteurs to bow their heads in shame saying the party will find it difficult to replace the deceased elections director in the party.



Mr Jacobs further described the late Yaw Asiedu as a hardworking, diligent, selfless and full of love for the party.



The late Asiedu died on the Winneba road on his way to Accra to submit the elections declaration form weeks ago.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.