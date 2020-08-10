Politics of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: Forces against NDC will keep it in opposition for 32 years - Boakye Gyan

A founding member of the NDC, Major (rtd) Kwadwo Boakye-Gyan

One of the founding fathers of NDC, Major (rtd) Kwadwo Boakye-Gyan in 2017, after the NDC lost power to the ruling NPP, said a number of internal and external forces in the party were working to ensure that the party stays away from the helm of affairs for long.



According to him, the internal wrangling in the NDC was largely fueled by persons who had been planted by the ruling NPP to ensure that the opposition party is never heard of again as a viable alternative.



He is quoted to have said in a media interaction with Utimate FM “My suspicion is that, if the ruling party; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is able to get rid of NDC then they can rule as many as thirty-two years as they have been saying.”



“I am told that they have given our founder and former President Jerry Rawlings sanitation ambassador…all these are indications that NPP is using some of us”.



In 2020, a leading member of the party, Kwamena Ahwoi has been tagged as a detractor after he released his book titled “Working With Rawlings” which seems to have courted 'unwanted attention' to the party.



Read the full story originally published on August 10, 2017, on Ghanaweb



Several forces are working against the largest opposition party in Ghana; the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure it is rid of from the country’s political history.



“As the largest opposition party, so many people within and outside have interest in seeing it collapse”, one of the founding fathers of NDC, Major (rtd) Kwadwo Boakye-Gyan claims.



” My suspicion is that if the ruling party; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is able to get rid of NDC then they can rule as many as thirty-two years as they have been saying”, he believes.



“And that is not democracy. …it is a pure dictatorship”, the ex-serviceman pointed out on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM’s morning show alleging the ruling party is using some elements in the opposition NDC to achieve their wishes.



“I am told that they have given our founder and former President Jerry Rawlings sanitation ambassador…all these are indications that NPP is using some of us”.



“NPP inspired media house and practitioners are also part. They gave so many Rawlings headlines on the issue even when that shouldn’t have been covered”, Major (rtd) Boakye Gyan alleged.



According to him, petition for the removal of the founder and a leading member of the party, Martin Amidu for their alleged misconduct in the party will not be the panacea to the internal wrangling in the party



“The best opportunity for us it to stop writing to media and redefine our objectives as a political party “, he suggested.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.