Politics of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: Drones to supply medicines for free soon – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in October 2018 hinted that the government's plans to supply medicine to remote areas by drones will soon be operational at no cost to the Ghanaian taxpayer.



He said this while addressing participants at the UK-Ghana Investment Summit in Accra.



“In the area of health, processes are underway to ensure the speedy supply of urgently required blood and medication to isolated, hard-to-access communities through the use of drones. The processes should be completed soon, and I’m happy to say that the Government is not paying a pesewa for this. It is being funded by the private sector,” the Vice President disclosed.



Dr. Bawumia touted the success chalked by his government and said the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done more in 20 months over feats that would have taken several years to accomplish.



According to Vice President Bawumia, after just 20 months in office, the Akufo-Addo presidency has done more to digitise and formalise the Ghanaian economy and society than what has pertained in the past years.



He mentioned among other things the Ghana Card project, the GhanaPost GPS, the Mobile Interoperability project, the paperless ports project, the Free Senior High School programme, as some of the successes of the government so far.





Read the full story originally published on October 16, 2017 on GhanaWeb



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the New Patriotic Party government, under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has done more in 20 months over feats that would have taken several years to accomplish.



Addressing participants at the UK-Ghana Investment Summit in Accra,Tuesday, Dr. Bawumia noted the Nana Akufo-Addo government is committed to transforming Ghana within the shortest possible time through the implementation of policies and programmes designed to make Ghana a modern economy.



According to Vice President Bawumia, after just 20 months in office, the Akufo-Addo presidency has done more to digitise and formalise the Ghanaian economy and society than what has pertained in the past years.



“The Akufo-Addo government is doing things, life-transforming activities and reforms. What we haven’t done as a nation over the past 61 years, in just 20 months, e are implementing reforms that will provide the critical, soft infrastructure that will ensure that Ghana becomes a modern economy.



“In just 20 months, we have implemented policies and programmes designed to formalise the economy and make life easier for both the ordinary Ghanaian and businesses. For instance, today, through the use of technology, getting a Drivers’ Licence has been made easier and cut out the need to pay a middleman before accessing an essential service. This is certainly good for the ordinary Ghanaian and business,” he said.



“This government is building a new, confident, modern Ghana through the use of technology and the implementation of critical reforms. We have delivered in this short period, and will continue to deliver in the coming days, months and years,” the Vice President maintained.



He mentioned among other things the Ghana Card project, the GhanaPost GPS, the Mobile Interoperability project, the paperless ports project, the Free Senior High School programme, as some of the successes of the government so far.



He noted that the government was committed to moving Ghana beyond aid while creating the environment for the growth of the private sector.



Dr. Bawumia hinted that government’s plans to supply medicine to remote areas by drones will soon be operational at no cost to the Ghanaian taxpayer.



“In the area of health, processes are underway to ensure the speedy supply of urgently required blood and medication to isolated, hard-to-access communities through the use of drones. The processes should be completed soon, and I’m happy to say that Government is not paying a pesewa for this. It is being funded by the private sector,” the Vice President disclosed.



Vice President Bawumia urged the investor-community to take advantage of Ghana’s business-friendly environment to engage their Ghanaian counterparts to set up shop, while pledging Government’s commitment to staying the course of formalisation



“While we strive to make further efforts to make Ghana a leading business destination through the formalisation agenda, I will urge you to talk to your Ghanaian counterparts and explore ways we can work together to make Ghana better. Given what we have been able to do within this short period, you can be rest assured that we are poised to achieve even more.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.