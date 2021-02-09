General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Today in History: Coronavirus will hardly survive in Africa – Korle Bu CEO

In February 2020, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Daniel Asare, averred that the COVID-19 pandemic was likely not going to survive in Africa due to climatic conditions.



The Korle Bu CEO made this statement at a time when Ghana was yet to record a case of the virus in the country.



“Ghana is safe, tourists are safe, Korle Bu is safe and ready for a possible and we’re working to keep it so. We’re very lucky as a country because of our high temperatures it’s very difficult for the virus to spread”, he said.



He confirmed that investigations into the two suspected cases of coronavirus recorded at the hospital have proved negative



He said the two patients-a Chinese Nationale and an Argentine – have so far been discharged to the appropriate medical practitioners for further treatment.



The Coronavirus is fast spreading as doctors in China try to contain it.



Two foreign nationals, a Chinese and an Argentinian were suspected to have shown symptoms of coronavirus when they visited the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, 5 February 2020.



The patients who were in Ghana for a while now, were isolated at the facility while blood samples taken were sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), for further analysis.



The two gentlemen reportedly walked into Korle Bu after they were referred to the place from a clinic.



