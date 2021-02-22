General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: Choose Mahama or lose 2020 – Nigel Gaisie to NDC

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is the leader of the True Word Prophetic Ministry

In February 2019, Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the True Word Prophetic Ministry asked the National Democratic Congress to elect former President John Dramani Mahama as its Presidential Candidate for the 2020 presidential election or forget about recapturing power.



His statement came ahead of the NDCs Presidential Primaries which was meant to elect a flagbearer for the party in the 2020 polls.



Read the full article as first published by classfmonline.com below:



The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will lose the 2020 presidential elections if it fails to elect former President John Dramani Mahama as its flag bearer in the upcoming national delegates congress, Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the True Word Prophetic Ministry has said.



Prophet Gaisie made the comment on the After Hours show on Accra-based TV3 ahead of the NDC's presidential primaries on Saturday, 23 February 2019.



He said: “I was led to say George Oppong Weah will win, I was led to say that Yahya Jammeh will be toppled, he was toppled; I was led to say that among all popular prophecy, Donald Trump will win while everybody was saying, Hillary Clinton. I was in China by then, the Lord appeared to me and said it’s Donald Trump. Donald Trump won.



“I was led to say that NDC will lose abysmally in parliament during the last election, President Mahama will lose, he lost. It’s on record... I've availed myself of this end time to be a vessel for the Lord.



“And the Lord has come to me more than eight times that if the NDC [elects any other person], they should forget 2020”, Prophet Gaisie told Mikki Osei Berko.



Meanwhile, Mr Mahama has warned all militia groups affiliated to the NDC to stay away from the party’s presidential primaries.



According to him, the police is capable of providing adequate security hence no militia group should make any attempt to take over the work of the police.



A day to the primaries, Mr Mahama, who is one of the presidential candidates, told Accra-based Radio Gold that: “We have spoken to the Ghana Police Service to provide security at all the 275 voting centres and, so, the Ghana Police Service is going to be in charge of security. Nobody else is going to provide security and, so, if anybody goes there as a vigilante and you say you are a security personnel, the Ghana Police Service will deal with you.”



Mr Mahama has further charged the electorate to “vote peacefully and get back home in peace.”



The former president, who is one of the seven candidates, further called for unity among members of the party as that was the only way they can regain power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 general elections.



Mr Mahama’s call comes a day after President Nana Akufo-Addo called on the leadership of the two main political parties to meet and fashion out ways to disband party militia groups.



