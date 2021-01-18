General News of Monday, 18 January 2021

Today in History: Bring Ahmed's killers to justice; too many murders happening - Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Exactly two years ago, former President John Dramani Mahama called on security agencies to bring the perpetrators of the killing of Tiger Eye PI’s undercover journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale to justice.



The investigative journalist was reported to have died after his assailants shot him in the chest at Madina, Accra on a Wednesday night, January 16th, 2019.



Ahmed Hussein-Suale was heavily linked to be the brain behind the famous Number 12 Documentary which unravelled the greed and corruption in African football.



The former President also urged the security agencies to be up and running with investigations into the assassination of the Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited and staff of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority.



Speaking to NDC delegates at Koforidua in the New Juaben South Constituency, Mr Mahama said: “This morning, we woke up to a very sad news that a journalist, who works with Anas Aremeyaw Anas, closed from work, he was driving home in his car and a group of people on a motorcycle crossed him and shot him to death in his car.



“And I’m saying that for a democracy like Ghana that has gained worldwide reputation as a model of democracy in Africa, things like this should not happen.



“Journalists should not be killed in cold blood because of the work they do”, the former president, who is campaigning to win the flag bearer slot of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), said.



He also urged the government to stem the tide of murders in the country.



“Recently, there’s been a spate of killings and we urge the government and the investigative agencies to be up and doing and bring these perpetrators of these dastardly actions to justice.



“There’s a lady who works with the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), who was recently killed in her bedroom at night. And, so, we urge our police service, we know they are very capable people, and, so we urge our police service, our CID, and our BNI to be up and doing and bring those who have committed these crimes to justice.



“There are other deaths, the Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited was killed. Other deaths have occurred recently. It creates a state of insecurity and fear in our country and I think that the government should pay attention to this”, Mr Mahama said.



