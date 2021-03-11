Politics of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Today in History: Allotey Jacobs reveals NDC's clandestine agenda against Mahama

Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs

A year ago today, former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, alleged that some persons in the party are working behind the scenes against former President John Dramani Mahama.



He said there was an 'agenda 2024' within the NDC against Mahama and the agitation against the new voters’ register by the Electoral Commission was part of the agenda.



"The very people who created the problem between Koku Anyidoho (Ex-President Mills' special aide) and then Vice President John Mahama has now surrounded Mahama... I want them to know that we are aware of the agenda 2024," he stated on a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show ‘Kokrokoo’.



Read the full story originally published on March, 11 2020, on Ghanaweb



