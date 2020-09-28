Today in History: Akufo-Addo sleeping on the job, lost his steam - Maurice Ampaw

General News of Monday, 28 September 2020

Renowned private legal practitioner, lawyer Maurice Ampaw, on September 28, 2018, stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lost the fight against corruption since assuming office in 2017.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, who is now a strong advocate for the #4MORE4NANA campaign, made these comments in reaction to comments by Martin Amidu, the Special Prosecutor, that he is not getting the needed support from the government to work.



Maurice Ampaw stated that the complaint from Mr. Martin Amidu was an indictment on the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's quest to fight corruption.



He said, ‘’Ghanaians voted for Akufo-Addo because they were convinced he was not coming to repeat the mistakes and corruption scandals recorded under the NDC. He promised to establish the office of Special Prosecutor but he is currently disappointing Ghanaians.’’



Read the full story originally published on August 26, 2018 on GhanaWeb



Private legal practitioner, lawyer Maurice Ampaw, has said, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lost his steam in the fight against corruption despite the assurance he gave Ghanaians in 2016.



Reacting to comments by Martin Amidu, the Special Prosecutor over frustrations he was encountering in line of his work, the lawyer said he feels disappointed in the president.



The complaints coming from Martin Amidu is an indictment on government in the fight against corruption. The fight against corruption he said was one of the major campaign promises by President Akufo-Addo but from what has happened, it seems the president's commitment in the fight against corruption has vanished.



He made reference to the implementation of the free senior high school and said, Nana Addo marshall all the forces and resources to implement the policy but when it comes the fight against corruption, President Akufo-Addo is singing.



He is preaching. He has joined those who are talking without any concrete action.'' ‘’We thought Martin Amidu would be fighting corruption. We thought he would be in court by now fighting corruption but he is not being given the resources. Without the resources, he would be frustrated and ineffective. When that happens, it would be an indictment on President Akufo-Addo.’’



‘’The office must have rules of engagement, the office should have the needed technology, investigators, administrators to function. Nana Addo is losing the fight against corruption and the opposition is marshalling all the resources to campaign against the NPP.



I don’t know what is happening to NPP. I don’t know if the president and his NPP are sleeping on the job. I am using your medium to tell them to wake up from their slumber if they are sleeping on the job. I am shocked Martin Amidu is the one complaining of frustration.



Nana Addo should back up because the scandals going on under his administration is serious. There is nothing going on under Nana Addo over the fight against corruption. This is not good.



Martin Amidu should be bold and tell the president he came to work and if he is not given the needed resources, he will resign.’’ The ruling NPP he added is creating crisis across all the sectors of the economy including the banking sector.

