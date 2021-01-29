Politics of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in History: Akufo-Addo is currently the heartbeat of NPP - Ben Ephson

Pollster, Ben Ephson

Seven years ago, pollster, Ben Ephson noted that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the New Patriotic Party’s favourite.



He said the New Patriotic Party will be in shambles should Akufo-Addo be substituted with other candidates including Alan Kyeremanten, Dr. Konadu Apraku and Isaac Osei in the 2016 elections.



He said this in an interview with Adakabre on Neat FM’s ‘Me Man Nti’ on July 29, 2014.



According to him, “If Nana doesn’t come on board, NPP would be in serious trouble.”



"If this advice is not yielded to, the NPP would reap bitter fruits," he added



Read the full story originally published on January 29, 2014 by Peace FM.



There is a path that seems right unto a man, but the end leads to destruction. The political future of the New Patriotic Party would be forever shattered should delegates substitute Nana Akufo Addo and bring another flagbearer on board claims a seasoned journalist and a pollster.



Currently, we can boldly mention some few names that have come up and started their media hypes. Mr. Alan Kyeremanten, Dr. Konadu Apraku and Isaac Osei, are few big names working to make their presence felt though they are not new contenders.



But Mr. Ben Ephson of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, predicts an NPP downfall should any of the above names emerge as the NPP’s favorite. The celebrated pollster in an interview with Adakabre on Neat FM’s ‘Me Man Nti’, stated that in order to stabilize the NPP and make it a formidable force, efforts must be made to bring Nana Addo on board in 2016.



“If Nana doesn’t come on board, NPP would be in serious trouble,” he frankly stated.



It is an open secret that Mr. Kyeremanten is considered the closest rival of Nana Addo within the NPP. But Mr. Ephson believes that inasmuch as the above names might command two separate factions within the party, Nana Akufo Addo currently stands tall when it comes comparing the two.



This fact, according to him, should inform the other candidates to wholeheartedly support Nana Addo’s political ambition and ensure he is brought on board for the third time. "If this advise is not yielded to, the NPP would reap bitter fruits," he predicts