Today in History: AK47 wielding gunmen attack Asiedu Nketia

On August 28, 2017, General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia revealed his unfortunate brush with some armed men at Teacher Mante, near Suhum in the Eastern Region.



The maverick politician who escaped unscathed narrated to Accra-based Kasapa FM that his attackers drove a Toyota Tundra vehicle.



He said they accosted him and other occupants of his vehicle and harassed them.



According to him, “We made an attempt to take a picture of the gunmen but we were not successful, so I called National Security to inform them of what has happened so that they could alert any barrier on that road in a bid to arrest the gunmen but I’m yet to hear from them.”



