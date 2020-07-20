General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Today in History: AK47-wielding cop punches, slaps, kicks helpless woman with child in bank

Exactly two years ago, Ghanaians were thrown into a state of shock and debate after a police officer at Midland Savings and Loans Ltd was captured in a video brutally assaulting a nursing mother.



The officer who was on duty at the aforementioned establishment was, to the surprise of many, wielding an AK47 rifle while he battered the middle-aged woman.



But for the timely exit of the woman, the officer had readied the butt of his gun to hit her face.



This sparked the anger of many Ghanaians including customers of the savings company who described the incident as outrageous and unfortunate.



According to follow up reports, the woman was subjected to the cruel acts for refusing to leave the banking premises after workers failed to release her locked up funds.



Read the full story originally published on July 20, 2018, on Ghanaweb



An armed police officer has been captured on video wrestling with, and ruthlessly assaulting a woman in a bank despite the mother holding a little child in her arm.







The circumstances surrounding the assault are not immediately known but the muscled officer is seen ferociously hitting the helpless woman with an umbrella and then repeatedly punching and slapping her in the face as though he were in a boxing duel with a worthy opponent.



Despite the punches and slaps, the poor woman held on tightly to her child until a man in the bank wrenched the baby out of her grip so the child could be taken out of harm’s way.



The officer did not give the slightest thought to the risk of his gun, slaps and blows hitting the little child in the melee but kept punching the woman with careless abandon.



But for the exit of the mother through the bank door, the officer had readied the butt of his gun to hit her face.



Though details about the incident are sketchy, it appeared it had to do with some GHC250, since a voice in the video kept saying he would pay the amount.

