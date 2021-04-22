Today in 2019: ‘I love to stay young and I intend to live up to 120 years’ – Nana Konadu

General News of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

When it comes to fashion style, Ghana’s former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has got it!



Many say that Nana Konadu never grows old as she continues to serve fashion inspiration in all her public appearances.



Mrs Rawlings receiving an honourary award at the Glitz Women of the Year Honours in April 2019, noted that it was her wish to live up to 120 years.



“I love to stay young all the time. I have told my husband that I am not living less than 120 years.”





Read the full story originally published on April 22, 2019, on Ghanaweb





A Former Ghana’s First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings says her wish is to enjoy the longevity of life and that she is certain to live up to 120 years on earth.



The 70-year-old former first lady said she has a deliberate plan that she pursues every day to help her achieve her aim.



Mrs. Rawlings who was honoured with the Ayekoo Award at the recently held Glitz Women of the Year Honours held April 13, 2019, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, said:



"I love to stay young all the time. I have told my husband that I am not living less than 120 years."



Mrs. Rawlings attended Achimota School where she met the man who later becomes her husband, Jerry John Rawlings.



Jerry John Rawlings was the President of Ghana for close to 20 years.



The two have four lovely children. They are; Ezanetor, Amina, Yaa Asantewa and Kimathi Rawlings