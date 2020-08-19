General News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Today in 2019: Did Mahama roads fly with guinea fowls to Burkina? – Bawumia asks

play videoVice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in August 2019, revealed that the Akufo-Addo-led government continues to hear several cries for roads in the areas the National Democratic Congress claimed to have provided the infrastructure.



This made him question whether all those roads that the John Mahama government claimed to have completed " flew to Burkina with (Mahama’s) guinea fowls”.



“Today when you go all over the country the cry is for roads, roads…haven’t you heard that? But where are the roads Mahama did? He said he did so much roads where are the roads Mahama did. They flew to Burkina with guinea fowls,” he mocked.



Fast forward to August this year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has declared 2020 as the “Year of Road” once again took a swipe at the former President John Dramani Mahama during his address to the people of Ellembelle in the Western Region.



He said: “I told Ghanaians that this year will be a year of roads. Ghanaians can see that I was not mincing words when I said that. These roads that we are doing are not Green book roads. We are not doing Green book propaganda roads… we are doing genuine roads on the grounds for all to see. They are fiili fiili roads.”



Dr. Bawumia noted that the current administration Is doing things that hitherto were not done by previous administrations and ought to be hailed.



“Many of the things we have done have, many of the things we are doing were not done before. These things that we are doing under the visionary leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo did not exist before the current government”, he stressed.





