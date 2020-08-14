General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in 2018: Kwabena Duffuor 2020 posters pop up

Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor

On August 14, 2018, some posters of former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, which surfaced on social media confirmed his decision to contest the flagbearership position of the National Democratic Congress ahead of the 2020 general elections.



He, however, dropped out of the final race which saw the likes of former president John Dramani Mahama, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah, Nurudeen Iddrisu vying for the spot.



Mr. Mahama emerged winner of the flagbearer position with an overwhelming 213,487 votes representing 95.23 percent.



In June 2020, Mr. Kwabena Duffuor’s name once again popped up among running-mate shortlist for John Mahama but on July 6, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was confirmed as the running mate of John Dramani Mahama.



Read the full story originally published on August 14, 2018 on GhanaWeb



Posters of Dr Kwabena Duffuor are making rounds on social media with the clearest indication yet that he will contest National Democratic Congress’ presidential primary on December 7, 2018.



According to sources, he will serve the party a formal notice of interest in the coming week.



The former Finance Minister and Governor of the Bank of Ghana is, however, yet to personally confirm or deny the fliers.



The NDC is scheduled to elect its flagbearer for the 2020 presidential elections as greenlight has been given for interested aspirants to the campaign.



Already, some party stalwarts including Joshua Alabi, Dr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and, quite recently, Alban Sumana Bagbin, have given an indication of contesting the primaries.



Though Dr Duffuor is gearing up to make his aspiration formally known, the posters are said to have been thrown into the cyberspace by his supporters – calling themselves Volunteers for ‘Dr Kwabena Duffuor for President – to get him to declare an interest in the race.



The posters underscore the banking expert’s experience, competence and vision.



“In 2020, the right of the Ghanaian electorate to an effective, selfless and efficient government would be realised,” Dr Duffuor’s supporters said in a release on Tuesday.



“That is why we support the Dr Duffuor for President 2020 campaign.”



Dr Duffuor is well known for managing the local currency for years as head of the Central Bank under the JJ Rawlings’s regime.



He was made Minister of Finance in the return of the NDC in 2009.



He served for four years and left office in 2013 when John Dramani Mahama led the next NDC government.



He, however, ventured into business entrepreneurship, setting up defunct uniBank Ghana Limited as part of House of Duffuor Assets Holdings.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.