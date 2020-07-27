General News of Monday, 27 July 2020

Today in 2017: Mensa Otabil reacts to criticisms of his 'special miracle' offering

Pastor Mensa Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church

In July 2017, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil broke his silence over some comments targeted at him as regards his ‘special miracle’ offering.



The preacher had during the year’s edition of Greater Works encouraged his members to tap into the blessing of God by making a special offering to Him. The amount, however, engendered controversies but the pastor would remain resolute.



Here’s his response as published by GhanaWeb in 2017:



The General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil, has reacted to criticisms of his Greater Works 'special miracle' offering that has gone viral on social media.



Preaching on one of the evenings at the summit held at the Independence Square, one of the guest Pastors who had stirred the faith of the members gathered proclaimed prophetic words and advised the members to access the blessings with faith by giving an amount specified for each blessing.



However, during this session of the summit which was being streamed online, some viewers watching it took screenshots of the listed ‘special miracle' offering and posted it on social media.



The picture didn’t go down well with the general public as some believe the figures tabled in the picture categorizing the type of offering one is paying are outrageous and a way of 'extorting' money from church members.



Speaking at the morning session of the Greater Works at the Christ Temple of ICGC, Pastor Mensa Otabil reacted to the comments saying beliefs goes beyond logic.



“Beliefs goes beyond logic. Logic will tell you what is probable or things being equal. Logic will tell you that if you have a thousand cedis in your account, then you can spend thousand cedis because that is logical. Beliefs will tell you that if you have five loafs of bread you don’t feed five people.



Belief will tell you that if you have five loafs of bread you can feed five thousand; that is not logical. Now, many times if we say we believe, we believe according to logic, so even what you are believing for is just progression of logic.



In reference to bible scripture Matthew 14, where Jesus fed five thousand people with five loaves of bread, Otabil advised the congregation stretch their faith to receive the blessings.



“I want you to stretch your faith and you are going to believe according to what is written and what I want you to believe is He says all things are possible, I don’t know what that is to you but it is a blank cheque, so you are."

