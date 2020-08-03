Politics of Monday, 3 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today in 2016: Mahama, Akufo-Addo not right for Ghana – Nduom

Former president John Dramani Mahama and President Nana Akufo-Addo

Founder of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, towards the December 7 presidential elections in 2016 advised Ghanaians not to go for neither of the two main presidential candidates of the largest political parties, thus the NPP and the NDC.



According to him, he was the only presidential candidate who could effortlessly deliver his promise.



The flagbearer of the PPP, Mr. Nduom speaking in an interview on Starr Chat warned Ghanaians against the then President John Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo.



Picking on both political parties, he described the NPP’s One-District-One-Factory policy as a lip-service adding that Mr. Mahama “doesn’t have footing to be able to promise anyone one-million jobs” which was captured in his campaign message.



Fast-forward to August 2020, the Progressive People’s Party has announced that Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom will no longer be contesting in the upcoming elections as expected by many.



“We also wish to state that we do not expect Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom to become the party’s presidential candidate for the 2020 elections. Therefore, the field is wide open for all interested contenders to demonstrate the formidability of the party, in restoring Ghana’s hope and glory”. A statement by the PPP read.





Read the full story originally published on August 3, 2016 on GhanaWeb



The presidential candidate of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, says President John Mahama and the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo are not the right persons to deliver jobs to the teeming unemployed Ghanaian youth.



Speaking on Starr Chat, the man affectionately called ‘Edwumawura’ lucidly declared that the two lack the necessary ability to resuscitate Ghana’s ailing economy.



“… In this country, people can’t come and say – like my friend John (President Mahama) is saying- I’ll bring you a million jobs,” he said adding, “he doesn’t have footing to be able to promise anyone one-million jobs.”



Taking a swipe at Nana Addo, Dr. Nduom said the one-district-one factory campaign promise by him (Nana Addo) is simply a lip-service.



According to him, he is the only viable presidential candidate who can effortlessly deliver such a promise.



He said the December 2016 polls will be fought on competence and that “…it’s not Nana Addo the lawyer [neither] is it the John Mahama the communicator,” warning that a vote for them will spell doom for the country’s economy.



“…I’m not talking promises. We can’t live by promises. We have to live by what you have done,” he stated, adding “in the life of a nation, you match the right talent to the right position” and certainly the two gentlemen flying the flags of the two major parties are not the right men.



Not mincing words, Dr. Nduom stated that it will be disastrous to vote the NDC and the NPP after years of mismanaging the Ghanaian economy.



Profile of Dr. Nduom



Dr. Nduom was born on February 15, 1953 at Elmina in the Central region of Ghana. He had his secondary education at the St. Augustine's College in Cape Coast, where he obtained both the General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary and Advanced Levels.



He proceeded to the United States where he obtained a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree at the University of Wisconsin.



He is the President and chairman of Groupe Nduom, a conglomerate which employs thousands of people.



He is a former cabinet minister and now the flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party, a party he founded by himself and likeminded people.

