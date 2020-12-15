General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Today in 2016: I'm unable to have erection after NDC's defeat - Appiah Stadium

The National Democratic Congress’ presidential defeat in 2016 was one that took its supporters by storm.



However, one person who was affected badly was Appiah Stadium, the party's popular serial caller based in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.



According to him, when John Dramani Mahama lost his seat to the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the shock of his party going into opposition gave him an erectile dysfunction.



He made this known in an interview with Kasapa News saying: “Honestly speaking, I’ve never had an erection after NDC was defeated in the December 7 election due to the shock that I’ve had after we lost the polls. I just don’t know when I’ll be able to put myself together again. The sort of work President Mahama has done in about four years, there’s no reason why the party should have lost this election.”



Kumasi-based National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller, Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium has said he’s been devastated by the party’s defeat in the December 7 election.



According to him, he’s not been able to put himself back together after the shocking loss of the elections which the NDC should have won so easily, due to the unprecedented work done by President John Mahama in his first term of office.



The NDC lost the general polls, both Presidential and Parliamentary in an election that the party was so confident of winning, due to the massive infrastructural development carried out by President John Mahama in his first term of office.



But on Friday, December 9, 2016, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Charlotte Osei, declared the NPP’s presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo winner and President-elect of the Republic of Ghana.



The opposition leader polled 5,716, 026 votes to beat the incumbent President John Dramani Mahama who garnered 4,713,277 votes out of the 10,615,361 valid votes cast.



The NDC’s painful defeat suffered at the hands of its arch political opponent has caused some angry and disappointed members including former the Ejusi Juaben, MCE moving from one radio station to another mentioning name of certain key party and government officials whose actions and inactions they claim caused the NDC’s downfall.



But speaking to Kasapa News, Appiah Stadium also blamed the bad attitude of some leading members such as Campaign Coordinator, Kofi Adams for the NDC defeat.



“That man, his arrogance cannot be rivaled. After he assumed office as the National Organizer of the NDC even when he looks at you, you’ll not even feel like voting for President John Mahama.”



Appiah Stadium added that the NDC’s defeat has even affected his sexual life.



Honestly speaking, I’ve never had an erection after NDC was defeated in the December 7 election due to the shock that I’ve had after we lost the polls. I just don’t know when I’ll be able to put myself together again. The sort of work President Mahama has done in about four years, there’s no reason why the party should have lost this election.

