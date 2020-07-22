General News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Today in 2015: Dumsor in Parliament, no fuel in standby generator

This picture was taken on Wednesday, June 22, 2015

Operations in Ghana's parliament on Wednesday, June 22, 2015, was put on hold for a while after the legislature was hit with a power cut.



According to the report filed by Kasapafmonline.com, the NPP, who was formerly the Minority in parliament not enthused about the situation, accused the Mahama administration of not fixing dumsor.



Meanwhile, the Akufo-Addo led government after resuming power has boasted of fixing dumsor.



Read the full story below:



Parliament has been forced to suspend its sitting for a while after the legislature was hit with a power cut Wednesday.



Kasapa FM‘s Stephen Odoi-Larbi reports that:



“The MPs were in the thick of affairs considering various loan agreements the country has entered into with some international organisations when the incident happened.



“The chamber is partially in darkness. The foyer and other offices of Parliament are also partially in darkness.



“The Minority, who were not enthused about the situation, have protested saying, “upon all the loans, President Mahama cannot fix dumsor”.



“The members are using their mobile phone torch light systems to aid their reading of the day’s Order Paper and other official documents which has been laid before the House for consideration and adoption.



“Members have now resigned to their seats chatting with one another.”





