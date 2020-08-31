General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Today in 2013: Ghanaians are now pocket lawyers and armchair judges - Mahama

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by then flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2012 challenged the official results of the 2012 elections at the Supreme Court.



The NPP rejected the official results of the elections, as announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) which awarded the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Dramanai Mahama, 50.70 per cent of valid votes cast, as against 47.7 for Nana Akufo-Addo.



The case which was telecasted live on all TV stations in the country had Ghanaians glued to their seats.



It is against this backdrop that former President John Dramani Mahama who was satisfied in the ruling of the Supreme Court described Ghanaians as “pocket lawyers” and “arm-chair judges”.



“We have all been captivated by the proceedings, and it is with awe that we have watched the advancement of the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court of Ghana. We (Ghanaians) have also, in the process, managed to turn ourselves into a nation of pocket lawyers and armchair judges, and, in typical Ghanaian fashion, let the language of law enter our daily vocabulary," the former president is reported to have said on on GTV when addressing the nation after the Supreme Court declared him “validly” elected winner of the 2012 presidential polls.



John Dramani Mahama believes the just ended election petition hearing which was beamed live across the nation has turn a section of the populace into “pocket lawyers” and “arm-chair judges” with legal terms being clichés in recent times.



Expressing joy at the decision by the Supreme Court to “validly” confirm his Presidency, John Mahama lauded the apex court of the land for demonstrating professionalism in the adjudication of the petition filed by the 2012 presidential candidate of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo; his running-mate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and National Chairman, Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey.



“It is with the utmost respect and highest regard that I commend the Supreme Court of Ghana, on my own behalf and on behalf of all Ghanaians, for the dedication, integrity and professionalism with which they adjudicated this case,” he said.



He continued by saying; “We have all been captivated by the proceedings, and it is with awe that we have watched the advancement of the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court of Ghana. We (Ghanaians) have also, in the process, managed to turn ourselves into a nation of pocket lawyers and armchair judges, and, in typical Ghanaian fashion, let the language of law enter our daily vocabulary.



“…It is not uncommon now to hear teachers, professors, and senior citizens referred to as “My Lord, My Lord;” for taxi drivers, contractors and seamstresses to discuss “pink sheets”; for farmers, doctors, and market women to make mention of “further and better particulars.”



“…Even children are now familiar with the term ‘amicus curiae’” President Mahama said on GTV when addressing the nation after the Supreme Court declared him “validly” elected winner of the 2012 presidential polls.





