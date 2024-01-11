You are here: HomeNews2024 01 11Article 1910840

General News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – January 11, 2024

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Govt payroll, Ghana payroll card linked initiative to eradicate ghost names

Inflation ends 2023 downwards

No change in BECE subjects - Education Minister

DAILY GUIDE

Govt rolls out new payroll, No Ghana card, No pay

NDC fights EC over voter ink

Nana hopeful of economic rebound

THE CHRONICLE

FIDA Cajoles Bawumia, Mahama...to nominate women as running mate

Owners take over Free Zones lands at Ejisu

Bawumia chases 'ghosts' on gov't payroll

THE NEW CRUSADING GUIDE

Afari-Gyan talks down Council of State

Auditor General transfers additional GHC9.5m recovered