You are here: HomeNews2022 10 11Article 1640063

General News of Tuesday, 11 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – Tuesday October 11, 2022

« Prev

Next »

Photos (15)

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers Stories making the headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* Financing teaching, learning: Support solutions for education

* President tells UNESCO

* Agradaa charged with charlatanic advertisement

Ghanaian Times

* OSP begins probe into suspected illegal small scale mining activities

* Govt encouraged with progress on IMF negotiations – Finance Minister

Daily Guide

* Jomoro MP sweats in court

* E-Levy rakes in GH₵328.80m

The Chronicle

* Local government will not lay off workers – Ato Arthur

* Kyidomhemaa woos investors to Kwahu Pepease

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment