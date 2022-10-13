You are here: HomeNews2022 10 13Article 1641662

Today at the newsstands – Thursday October 13, 2022

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers

Daily Graphic

* 187 jailed in Eastern Region

• 250 people on trial

* 115,240 graduates begin National Service Nov 1

Ghanaian Times

* NRA tasked to include nuclear power in country’s energy mix

* 2 foreigners sentenced 20 years for illegal mining in Bepoase

Daily Guide

* Aisha Huang not my client

* Police Officer, 5 other in GH₵1.6m job scam

B & FT

* Inflation shoots up to 21-year high, hits 37.2% in September

* IEA rallies support for debt-capping law

You can browse our gallery for more headlines

