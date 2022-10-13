Today at the newsstands – Thursday October 13, 2022

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers
Daily Graphic
* 187 jailed in Eastern Region
• 250 people on trial
* 115,240 graduates begin National Service Nov 1
Ghanaian Times
* NRA tasked to include nuclear power in country’s energy mix
* 2 foreigners sentenced 20 years for illegal mining in Bepoase
Daily Guide
* Aisha Huang not my client
* Police Officer, 5 other in GH₵1.6m job scam
B & FT
* Inflation shoots up to 21-year high, hits 37.2% in September
* IEA rallies support for debt-capping law
