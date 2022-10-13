Today at the newsstands – Thursday October 13, 2022

General News of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stories making the headlines on frontpages of major newspapers



Daily Graphic



* 187 jailed in Eastern Region



• 250 people on trial



* 115,240 graduates begin National Service Nov 1



Ghanaian Times



* NRA tasked to include nuclear power in country’s energy mix



* 2 foreigners sentenced 20 years for illegal mining in Bepoase



Daily Guide



* Aisha Huang not my client



* Police Officer, 5 other in GH₵1.6m job scam



B & FT



* Inflation shoots up to 21-year high, hits 37.2% in September



* IEA rallies support for debt-capping law



You can browse our gallery for more headlines