Today at the newsstands – September 8, 2023

General News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DIALY GRAPHIC



Milo Marathon cries for lifeline ...Athletes in Limbo



232 Mortuaries operate illegally



Interdiction of 3 police officers premature - Security expect



DAILY GUIDE



IGP fires COP Mensah, 2 others over leaked tape



Mahama accuses NPP of corruption



Join Us - NDC invites Alan



GHANAIAN TIMES



Ghana, Colombia sign pact to deepen bilateral ties



PSGH appeals to gov't to employ pharmacists



Fallout of leaked tape: Police interdict 3 top officers



THE CHRONICLE



Boy, 21 allegedly severs head of nephew in Ada



Court to rule on Mosquito's bail application



CSOs laud operation of cylinder recirculation model