General News of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – September 8, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

Milo Marathon cries for lifeline ...Athletes in Limbo

232 Mortuaries operate illegally

Interdiction of 3 police officers premature - Security expect

DAILY GUIDE

IGP fires COP Mensah, 2 others over leaked tape

Mahama accuses NPP of corruption

Join Us - NDC invites Alan

GHANAIAN TIMES

Ghana, Colombia sign pact to deepen bilateral ties

PSGH appeals to gov't to employ pharmacists

Fallout of leaked tape: Police interdict 3 top officers

THE CHRONICLE

Boy, 21 allegedly severs head of nephew in Ada

Court to rule on Mosquito's bail application

CSOs laud operation of cylinder recirculation model