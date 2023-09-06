Today at the newsstands – September 6, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DIALY GRAPHIC
Premix fuel automated ...Move to check hoarding, ensure transparency
Alan Kyerematen withdraws from NPP presidential race
OSP freezes Cecilia Dapaah's account again
GHANAIAN TIMES
NPP Presidential primaries race: Alan bows out
Ghana loses GHC 49.5m to cyberfraud in six month
Piracy, robbery reduce in Gulf of Guinea
DAILY GUIDE
Galamsey ban reducing carbon emission -Nana
Veep opens automated premix fuel system
Ghana needs reformed spirit -NYA CEO
THE CHRONICLE
KON advocates strategic overhaul of Ghana's strutures
Nana Akwanzi Abroba denies elevation of Princess town to Paramount status
VEEP tasks C/R minister to represent him at Ekumfi Akwanbo