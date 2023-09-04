Today at the newsstands – September 4, 2023

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DIALY GRAPHIC
Smallholder farmers benefit from $69.7m project
Expect more rains ...Up to Nov. GMeT warns
Labour Commission directs CETAG to end strike
DAILY GUIDE
Mahama attacks Nana, Judges
Alan speaks tomorrow
Your prayers gave me victory, I need more - Bawumia
THE CHRONICLE
Assassination attempt fails ... small-scale mining project boss recounts how he escaped death by hair's breadth in Bolga
Ghana scores 86.69% in Online Security in global Cyber Security Index
Mahama pledges to appoint NDC lawyers onto the bench
THE PUBLISHER
Ashanti did not betray Alan - Majority leader
Former security chief praises Jinapor ...over his release
NPA's cylinder recirculation model takes off