Today at the newsstands – September 4, 2023

General News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DIALY GRAPHIC



Smallholder farmers benefit from $69.7m project



Expect more rains ...Up to Nov. GMeT warns



Labour Commission directs CETAG to end strike



DAILY GUIDE



Mahama attacks Nana, Judges



Alan speaks tomorrow



Your prayers gave me victory, I need more - Bawumia



THE CHRONICLE



Assassination attempt fails ... small-scale mining project boss recounts how he escaped death by hair's breadth in Bolga



Ghana scores 86.69% in Online Security in global Cyber Security Index



Mahama pledges to appoint NDC lawyers onto the bench



THE PUBLISHER



Ashanti did not betray Alan - Majority leader



Former security chief praises Jinapor ...over his release



NPA's cylinder recirculation model takes off