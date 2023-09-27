Today at the newsstands – September 27, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



Goil plant to reduce bitumen import



Alan's resignation premediated -NPP



Teacher unions want SHS calendar reset



GHANAIAN TIMES



Collapse Doli bridge: Commuters forced to pay more!



NPP not hijacked



Ghana to becomes first African country to issue FLET Licence



THE CHRONICLE



NPP will break the '8' without Butterfly man



Veep pleads with parents to avoid registration of minors



K'si traders threaten demonstration over delayed Kejetia project



THE DAILY DISPATCH



Kan-Dapaah sues Vormawor for defamation, demands GHC10m



Alan K is finished as a politician - Kwamena Bartels



NPP replies Alan Kyereamten