Today at the newsstands – September 25, 2023

General News of Monday, 25 September 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DIALY GRAPHIC
New Property rate regime: GRA identifies 10.12mm Properties
Ghana to host Africa's first Lithium refinery
Bill to remove 15% sanitary pad tax introduced ...Sosu presents draft law to Parliament
DAILY GUIDE
No camping of delegates - NPP warns flagbearer aspirant
Light foundation marks International Peace Day
Ex-Bantama MP's death spaks controversy
THE CHRONICLE
Alan Cash to drop political bombshell today
Ofo-Atta leads the battle to achieving climate goals
Gov't trains 2,000 hospitality staff on how to speak French
THE GHANAIAN PUBLISHER
Vormawor sweats over bribe 'lie'
Agric Minister refutes farmers claim
Political leaders sustaining corruption - Togbe Afede