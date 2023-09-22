Today at the newsstands – September 22, 2023

General News of Friday, 22 September 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DIALY GRAPHIC
Graphic digitalises archives ...70 years national records docummented
Reform UN Security Council - President Akufo-Addo
Every eligible voter will be captured ...EC Chair assures
GHANAIAN TIMES
Let's reform UN Security Council ...to conform to current global trends - President urges world leaders
Reflect on development agenda of Dr Kwame Nkrumah - CPP
Take communications agenda setting seriously - Cabinet to MDAs
DAILY GUIDE
I;ve no beef with Bawumia - Ken Agyapong
'Reform UN Security Council
NPP Welcomes Adwoa Safo's apology
THE CHRONICLE
Tanker owners' union protest invasion of market by Chinese
KON advises MMDAs to prioritise comm. agenda setting
Akufo-Addo tells developed countries: You are keeping our $88bn& still call us corrupt