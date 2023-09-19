Today at the newsstands – September 19, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DIALY GRAPHIC
Police Promotions: 40 Chief Inspectors sue IGP
Maintain standard --bearer role for reliable information ...UBA to Daily Graphic
Beware of scammers! GTEC cautions mature students
GHANAIAN TIMES
Ongoing voter registration exercise: EC captures 182,831 nationwide in 6 days
No uncertainty about 13th African Games
Doli Bridge linking Wa-Kumasi washed away
DAILY GUIDE
I killed my madam - Houseboy
Agona West NDC, NPP in bloody clash
Julius Debrah changes gear in Mahama running mate bid
THE CHRONICLE
Alan cash shocked over CPP link
CDS should please stop 'creating fear and panic'
'Accra' Commando' slapped in traffic case: Judge suggests out of court settlement