General News of Tuesday, 19 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – September 19, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

Police Promotions: 40 Chief Inspectors sue IGP

Maintain standard --bearer role for reliable information ...UBA to Daily Graphic

Beware of scammers! GTEC cautions mature students

GHANAIAN TIMES

Ongoing voter registration exercise: EC captures 182,831 nationwide in 6 days

No uncertainty about 13th African Games

Doli Bridge linking Wa-Kumasi washed away

DAILY GUIDE

I killed my madam - Houseboy

Agona West NDC, NPP in bloody clash

Julius Debrah changes gear in Mahama running mate bid

THE CHRONICLE

Alan cash shocked over CPP link

CDS should please stop 'creating fear and panic'

'Accra' Commando' slapped in traffic case: Judge suggests out of court settlement