Today at the newsstands – September 19, 2023

Tuesday, 19 September 2023

DIALY GRAPHIC



Police Promotions: 40 Chief Inspectors sue IGP



Maintain standard --bearer role for reliable information ...UBA to Daily Graphic



Beware of scammers! GTEC cautions mature students



GHANAIAN TIMES



Ongoing voter registration exercise: EC captures 182,831 nationwide in 6 days



No uncertainty about 13th African Games



Doli Bridge linking Wa-Kumasi washed away



DAILY GUIDE



I killed my madam - Houseboy



Agona West NDC, NPP in bloody clash



Julius Debrah changes gear in Mahama running mate bid



THE CHRONICLE



Alan cash shocked over CPP link



CDS should please stop 'creating fear and panic'



'Accra' Commando' slapped in traffic case: Judge suggests out of court settlement