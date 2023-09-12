Today at the newsstands – September 12, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines



DIALY GRAPHIC



Public office accountability: Onslaughter on ill-gotten wealth ...New bill to tackle corruption - president



IGP faces accusers in camera today



Political colouration of Judiciary dangerous - President



THE CHRONICLE



Mahama strikes out @ CJ



Voter registration exercise begins today -EC



NHIS saving lives of children with childhood cancers



THE DAILY DISPATCH



49-year-old Cape Coast court complex is A' disaster in waiting



John Mahama's political claims on appointment of Judges dangerous - Akufo-Addo



Increase in Cocoa Prices (2009-2023)



DAILY GUIDE



Airbus Govt Official 1 - Nana jabs Mahama



Voter registration begins today



NLA launches afternoon draw, signs Ghana Post Pact