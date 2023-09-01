Today at the newsstands – September 1, 2023

You are here: HomeNews2023 09 01Article 1835819

Below are some of the major news headlines

DIALY GRAPHIC

Court orders OSP to return Cecilia Dapaah's assets

Leaked tape doctored...COP Mensah tells Parliament Committee

Emoluments for Article 71 officeholders: EX gratia demands debate - President Akufo-Addo

THE CHRONICLE

Akufo-Addo prays for moderate Ex-gratia

Court tells OSP: Fa Anunty Ceci Sika ma no

Ato Forson we insist, the BoG boss must resign

THE DAILY ANALYST

NPP gets 5 aspirants to contest Nov.4 election

NDC leaders call on GJA

Mahama didn't sell GPHA ...says former GPHA boss

THE DAILY DISPATCH

Electrochem salt mine to employ 7,000 youth

Battle for Mahama running mate slot - Prof Naana tours Central region

Bawumia will win Nov. 4 NPP election for 2024 flagbearer slot - Ephson