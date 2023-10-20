Today at the newsstands – October 20, 2023

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines



DAILY GRAPHIC



Lithium mining gets green light...Atlantic lithium receives first lease



Nkoranza South: Food basket, untapped tourism potential



Ato Forson trial: I gave approval, payment in error - Seth Terkper



THE CHRONICLE



We organised simulation exercise before spillage -VRA



Gov't signs enhanced deal to mine lithium in C/R



Dialysis challenges being addressed - KON



DAILY ANALYST



KGL house official outdoored



Ghana Gas CEO speaks at UNCTAD confab in Geneva



Rising cost of dialysis: Akufo Addo tasks NHIA, MoH to find solutions



THE NEW PUBLISHER



Ama Governor denied call to the ball again



Akoukor Benisa Grabs Lifetime Achievement Award