Today at the newsstands – October 16, 2023

General News of Monday, 16 October 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Akosommbo, Kpong dams spillage: President visits flooded areas today
New measures to boost growth outlinde
Maternity bill presented to Parliament
GHANIAN TIMES
Akosombo Dam Spillage: Govt rolls out rescue, restoration plan
MMOI, GJA condemns attack on CITFM/TV reporter
Support Africa's fight against terrorism violent extremism
DAILY GUIDE
Ghana, South Africa agree on Visa waiver
Tema children's Park can't be used for Casino - TDC
I betrayed NPP for Mahama - Nyaho Tamakloe
THE CHRONICLE
Alan Cash takes over JJ's mantle in V/R
Woes of Ghanaian journalists...After NPP's infamous UTV invasion, NDC also pounds journalists for no justification cause
Akoto advocates home-grown economic policies