Today at the newsstands - November 9, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today



Daily Graphic



* Ghana receives climate change grant



* Investigate alleged bribery of MPs - OccupyGhana petitions OSP



* Strike: Labour Ministry drags three teacher unions before Labour Commission



The Finder



* Cedi fall, rising coat collapsing newspapers



* GMA wants medical school in each of the 16 regions



* Ghana committed to increasing share of renewable energy - President Akufo-Addo



The Chronicle



* The injustices in IMF's $650bn 'bailout'



* Akufo-Add: Ghana is targeting renewable energy



* Gunmen had wanted to assassinate Aowin Omanhene - Secretary



You can browse through our gallery for more photos: