General News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - November 9, 2022

Stack of newspapers | File photo Stack of newspapers | File photo

Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today

Daily Graphic

* Ghana receives climate change grant

* Investigate alleged bribery of MPs - OccupyGhana petitions OSP

* Strike: Labour Ministry drags three teacher unions before Labour Commission

The Finder

* Cedi fall, rising coat collapsing newspapers

* GMA wants medical school in each of the 16 regions

* Ghana committed to increasing share of renewable energy - President Akufo-Addo

The Chronicle

* The injustices in IMF's $650bn 'bailout'

* Akufo-Add: Ghana is targeting renewable energy

* Gunmen had wanted to assassinate Aowin Omanhene - Secretary

You can browse through our gallery for more photos:

