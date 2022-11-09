Today at the newsstands - November 9, 2022

General News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Here are some of the major newspaper headlines for today
Daily Graphic
* Ghana receives climate change grant
* Investigate alleged bribery of MPs - OccupyGhana petitions OSP
* Strike: Labour Ministry drags three teacher unions before Labour Commission
The Finder
* Cedi fall, rising coat collapsing newspapers
* GMA wants medical school in each of the 16 regions
* Ghana committed to increasing share of renewable energy - President Akufo-Addo
The Chronicle
* The injustices in IMF's $650bn 'bailout'
* Akufo-Add: Ghana is targeting renewable energy
* Gunmen had wanted to assassinate Aowin Omanhene - Secretary
You can browse through our gallery for more photos: