General News of Monday, 7 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - November 7, 2022

Below are some major headlines from the dailies

Daily Graphic

* Historic Hogbetsotso Festival: Otumfuo, Ga Mantse add colour to event

* President Akufo-Addo leads delegation to COP27

The Herald

* NPP Communications Director rubbishes "Ku Me Preko" Demo

* NPP MP backs strike action by teacher unions

The Publisher

* Ghana Gas GHC8M free cash: Ellembelle DCE demands apology, retraction, threatens court action

Republic Press

* NPP rubbishes 'Kume Preko' Demo

* Ofori-Atta not ready to go


