Today at the newsstands – November 28, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Local miners need more incentives - Sam Jonah
Witchcraft bill yet to receive assent
Agric festival opens ahead of farmers' day
GHANAIAN TIMES
Minority kicks against GHC5.5bn tax waiver ...for 45 companies
24-hour economy policy is to create jobs for Ghanaians
Maintain positive outlook ahead of festivities - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
THE CHRONCILE
Seglemi housing project wrangles: Collins Dauda ordered to surrender passport
Free SHS has improved students performance - Vice President
NDC Communication Bureau lauds Mahama 24-hr economy
DAILY GUIDE
Ghana card for car purchase soon - Bawumia
COCOSHE laments mosquito nets, torchlights supply delay
Parliament did poor job on witchcraft bill - Majority