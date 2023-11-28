Today at the newsstands – November 28, 2023

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

DAILY GRAPHIC



Local miners need more incentives - Sam Jonah



Witchcraft bill yet to receive assent



Agric festival opens ahead of farmers' day



GHANAIAN TIMES



Minority kicks against GHC5.5bn tax waiver ...for 45 companies



24-hour economy policy is to create jobs for Ghanaians



Maintain positive outlook ahead of festivities - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah



THE CHRONCILE



Seglemi housing project wrangles: Collins Dauda ordered to surrender passport



Free SHS has improved students performance - Vice President



NDC Communication Bureau lauds Mahama 24-hr economy



DAILY GUIDE



Ghana card for car purchase soon - Bawumia



COCOSHE laments mosquito nets, torchlights supply delay



Parliament did poor job on witchcraft bill - Majority