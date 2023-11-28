You are here: HomeNews2023 11 28Article 1888874

General News of Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – November 28, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Local miners need more incentives - Sam Jonah

Witchcraft bill yet to receive assent

Agric festival opens ahead of farmers' day

GHANAIAN TIMES

Minority kicks against GHC5.5bn tax waiver ...for 45 companies

24-hour economy policy is to create jobs for Ghanaians

Maintain positive outlook ahead of festivities - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

THE CHRONCILE

Seglemi housing project wrangles: Collins Dauda ordered to surrender passport

Free SHS has improved students performance - Vice President

NDC Communication Bureau lauds Mahama 24-hr economy

DAILY GUIDE

Ghana card for car purchase soon - Bawumia

COCOSHE laments mosquito nets, torchlights supply delay

Parliament did poor job on witchcraft bill - Majority