General News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands - November 25, 2022

Below are some major headlines from the dailies

Daily Graphic

• 2023 Economic Policy: Ambitious revenue drive underway

*E-Levy reduced to 1%
*VAT increased to 5%
*Funding for 30,000 youth-led businesses
*Spending cuts, feeding grants go up

• Central Tongu: Lack of roads undermines development



• Govt freezes public, civil service hiring – bans V8, V6

• Let’s work together to revive economy

• Aisha Huang son caged over 250 bullets

The Finder

• Economic enclave: Rice, tomato, maize, poultry, etc to be produced on 110,000 acres of land

• Budget targets deficit of 7.7

• All 2.5m extremely poor people to benefit from LEAP, school feeding grant to be increased


Ghanaian Times

• Govt plans massive expenditure cuts, projects to spend GHc205,431 million to finance budget

The Chronicle

• Ofori-Atta slashes E-Levy from 1.5% to 1%

• Vote of censure can’t compel president to sack minister – Ex-MP

• VAT increment is imposition of more hardships – Ato Forson



Find more headlines in our photo gallery:

