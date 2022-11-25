Today at the newsstands - November 25, 2022

General News of Friday, 25 November 2022
Below are some major headlines from the dailies
Daily Graphic
• 2023 Economic Policy: Ambitious revenue drive underway
*E-Levy reduced to 1%
*VAT increased to 5%
*Funding for 30,000 youth-led businesses
*Spending cuts, feeding grants go up
• Central Tongu: Lack of roads undermines development
• Govt freezes public, civil service hiring – bans V8, V6
• Let’s work together to revive economy
• Aisha Huang son caged over 250 bullets
The Finder
• Economic enclave: Rice, tomato, maize, poultry, etc to be produced on 110,000 acres of land
• Budget targets deficit of 7.7
• All 2.5m extremely poor people to benefit from LEAP, school feeding grant to be increased
Ghanaian Times
• Govt plans massive expenditure cuts, projects to spend GHc205,431 million to finance budget
The Chronicle
• Ofori-Atta slashes E-Levy from 1.5% to 1%
• Vote of censure can’t compel president to sack minister – Ex-MP
• VAT increment is imposition of more hardships – Ato Forson
