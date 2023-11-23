You are here: HomeNews2023 11 23Article 1886018

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Today at the newsstands – November 23, 2023

Below are some of the major news headlines

DAILY GRAPHIC

Energy transition: We won't stop oil exploitation - Minister

GHC 11.6bn allocated to settle contractors' arrears

Ghana records trade surplus ...from GHC 2,3bn deficit to GHC 2.4bn

THE CHRONICLE

No flood victim will be left behind - Chief of Staff

Armah Buah calls for review of PRMA Act

Nayiri charges Bawumia to bring peace to Bawku

DAILY GUIDE

Accident claims 9 lives in Ho

Bawumia enskinned unity chief

Drop Naana ...NDC caucus tells Mahama

THE ANCHOR

We can't go into robbery over hunger ...Manso Tontokrom youths cry, accuse Asanko mines of denying them jobs

Spend 70% of CSR budgets in W/R ...Regional Minister tells Oil and Gas companies

'Noko fioo' NSA shuts Accra Sports stadium for Xmas concerts