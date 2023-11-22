Today at the newsstands – November 22, 2023

General News of Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Below are some of the major news headlines
DAILY GRAPHIC
Maintaining Ghana first ...Dr Asuming challenges citizens at Graphic Business/Stanbic Bank meeting
National security impounds smuggled vegetable oil, owner arrested
Local content confab opens ...Energy Minister calls for deeper collaboration
THE CHRONICLE
No new projects without funding ...KON tells Parliament
Traders root for Bryan Acheampong to partner Bawumia
Akufo-Addo's vision for 21st century schools
DAILY GUIDE
8 dead in Nkwanta clashes, curfew imposed
Bawumia fires Mahama over 24-hour economy
Afoko's 3rd trial set for Dec.5
GHANAIAN TIMES
Bloody chieftaincy clash at Wanchiki: 7 killed others injured ...houses torched, many flee
Recapitalize distressed state entities to propel growth - ICU
20 traffic controllers, 31 cables vandalised in Accra